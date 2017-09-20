Jared du Toit awarded Dan Halldorson Trophy and Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Year

The Kimberley native is quickly making a name for himself as a professional golfer.

Kimberley native Jared duToit is already moving up the ranks in professional golf after graduating from Arizona State university this spring.

At the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada this past weekend, du Toit tied for 17th place and was awarded the Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Year. The honours come with a $25,000 prize and the Dan Halldorson Trophy.

Halldorson, who passed away at the age of 63, was known for his success on the course and his mentorship and guidance to young professionals. He was a two-time PGA Tour and seven-time Mackenzie Tour winner.

“It means a lot to me,” du Toit told PGA Tour Canada. “I pretty well hit the ground running this season and there’s plenty of room for improvement, so I’m excited about that. It’s been a whirlwind, but I definitely took the right steps in learning how to be a pro and hopefully that can continue.”

Born and raised in Calgary, Du toit moved to Kimberley at the age of 8. He attended Blarchmont during their final years, and then transitioned to Selkirk Secondary.

After graduating high school, Du toit headed out to the University of Idaho to play Division 1 golf. After two years there, he decided he wanted a change of scenery and transferred to Arizona State University, where he played for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

du Toit made the cut in all 11 of his starts this season with three top 10 finishes in his first season as a professional.

Humbled & honored to get my name on this trophy. Always proud to be a 🇨🇦! Thank you to @PGATOURCanada & @F55F for such a fun & special year https://t.co/kTvp1Biog6 — Jared du Toit (@Jareddutoit) September 18, 2017

“I learned that my good golf is right there, that my good golf can win out here,” du Toit told the Calgary Sun. “For me, it’s all about putting four rounds together and staying consistent throughout the week. That’s something to work on, for sure, but I’m definitely very optimistic about where everything is at.

“A great teacher of mine always says, ‘Playing well gives you the privilege of having pressure.’ For me, feeling that pressure a lot this year was good, and I feel like I have a leg up on a lot of guys that didn’t experience that pressure. So definitely a lot of positives this year.”

Freedom 55 established the Canadian Player of the Week award in 2013 to recognize top Canadian players of the Mackenzie Tour. du Toit also received these honours at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship at the National Capital Open this season.

Up next for du Toit is the first stage of the Web.com Tour Qualifying School.