Kimberley junior curling team qualifies for provincials

They had one chance to do it and the Junior Girls curling team from Kimberley took the chance and ran with it.

Team Buchy — Skip Alysha Buchy, Third Kaila Buchy, Second Haylie Farquhar and Lead Jillian Cousineau had their opportunity to qualify for the provincial championship this past weekend in Osoyoos. They did not disappoint, winning both their games.

They won their first game 9-7 over Megan McGillivray of Vernon and won their second game 8-2 over Madison Boen-Shekula of Oliver. The girls now head off to Langley Dec. 17- 24.

Because of the cost of traveling to enough events on the Junior Tour to qualify, team Buchy had to go through their one chance in Osoyoos. There is one more qualifying event on Vancouver Island, but again the costs would be too much to attend that event.

Already qualified for the provincials in Langley are Team Daniels, with Sarah Daniels, Kayla MacMillan, Megan Daniels and Sarah Loken, secured 254 points overall. Team Reese-Hansen, from Victoria Curling Club, with Taylor Reese-Hansen, Catera Park, Jordan Koster and Sydney Brilz were not far behind with 241 points.

Team Fisher, with Cierra Fisher, Dezaray Hawes, Jordan Henson, Cailin Cooke and Erin Ross was neck and neck with Team Royea, featuring Everly Royea, Tanis Short, Madeline Britz and Ardis Mellor-Laing. Team Fisher, representing Kamloops, Royal City, Chilliwack and Prince George, posted 147.19 points while Team Royea, from Langley, posted 146.43 points.

Team Buchy would like to thank Frank Van den Broek and the Kimberley Curling Club for their sponsorship.

