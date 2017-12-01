Kimberley Nordic Club open; new trails and more

The Kimberley Nordic Club is ready for the ski season. Trails are groomed and track set, and in pretty good shape considering last week’s rain. Prior to that, skiers had been enjoying the early snow.

“We really only shut down for one day, when it was really raining hard,” said the Nordic Club’s Keith King. “Now it’s firmed up. We have a good base. The track’s been reset. For early season, it’s in really good shape.”

Nordic Club volunteers were busy over the summer, though the fire situation didn’t allow for as much time on the trails as wanted. But there are new trails to enjoy.

“As we all know, this summer’s forest fire season made it difficult to build any trails, but once the restrictions were lifted in the fall, we got to work and began a projection of trail expansion,” King said. “We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia and the Columbia Basin Trust. Without their contributions, these new trails could not have been built at this time.”

Changes you will note at the Nordic Club include:

• Finnegan’s Bluff is a low-impact trail built for single track traffic only, and about 1.8km long.

• Upper Landsem is about 2 km long, with 2 cut-offs within. It starts at the south end where Magic Line crosses Landsem, then reconnects onto Landsem trail just as it descends towards Iker’s Landing. It will have the new “highest point” on our trails, overlooking the Columbia Valley and Kimberley, and skirts the old-growth larch trees in the area.

• There is a new connector trail between K1 and Centennial Trail.

• A second connector is planned for an area between K2 and Centennial next spring, as well as a 1.2km section below Centennial Trail, hopefully connecting Lower Cardiac to the stadium area.

• The stadium has been widened and there is more useable length. The creek crossing has been widened, and this will allow for more teaching/coaching area. The increased stadium size will also allow for larger race formats, with plans to host future NorAm races.

Plans are in place for further trails and connectors, and a race timing/storage building. That work will be done next spring, as there wasn’t time to complete it this fall.

The Nordic Club is open to suggestions for names for the new trails, so let them know if you have any ideas.

And check out the website at kimberleynordic.org for up to date trail condition and snow reports and, new this year, a live webcam.

Previous story
Win a lottery, get an autograph at Blue Jays’ Winter Tour fan fest in Vancouver
Next story
Eight remain in hunt for provincial title

Just Posted

Kimberley Nordic Club open; new trails and more

The Kimberley Nordic Club is ready for the ski season. Trails are… Continue reading

Out with the old, in with the new

Kimberley City Council votes to adopt new Fire Services Bylaw

City staff to research demand for columbarium at Kimberley Cemetery

City of Kimberley Staff have been tasked with researching the future demand… Continue reading

City approves development variance permit in Forest Crowne

The proposed variance is for the construction of a car port

Let’s go skating! That’ll be $5 million please.

All together now… There’s a rink, on the Hill, funded by a… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Eight remain in hunt for provincial title

Quarter-finals are set at Langley Events Centre for BC high school AAAA girls volleyball championships

Funeral chain creates visual campaign to show dangers of fentanyl

Metro Vancouver funeral chain serves up to five families monthly who’s loved one died from overdose

Win a lottery, get an autograph at Blue Jays’ Winter Tour fan fest in Vancouver

Toronto’s pro baseball team heads west for two-day event in January

Study finds dogs smarter than cats

Researchers look at neuron numbers to determines species’ intelligence

UPDATE: Nine-year-old B.C. girl dies after being hit by bus

Child struck at crosswalk in Abbotsford

Missing plane search focuses over Revelstoke reservoir

Weather is hampering the search for a missing plane that took off from Penticton, Saturday

Who donates 10-year-old food?

Some people use holiday campaigns to clean out their cupboards

False killer whale’s death linked to bacterial infection

Vancouver Aquarium releases statement on preliminary results from a necropsy on Chester

Most Read