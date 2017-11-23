Kimberley Pee Wee Dynamiters win in Revelstoke tournament

The Kimberley Peewee Dynamiters returned from Revelstoke this weekend as Tournament Champions. The team went undefeated in all 5 games against challengers Calgary Northwest Warriors, Kelowna Tier 4 Rockets, Kelowna Tier 3 Rockets and Revelstoke Jr. Grizzlies. Congratulations to players: Isaac Sommer, Ethan Reid, Evan Murray, Reid Ambrosio, Ethan Andrews, Nathan Murdoch, Joel Miller, Luke VanZyl, Lucas Carlson, Jaxson Armstrong, Jasper D’Etcheverrey, Connor Hynes, Brendan DuPreez, Raleigh Tarte, Mason Watersteet, AP Logan Murray and AP Jake Murdoch. Coaches are Mike Reid, Wayne Murray, Joe Ambrosio, Corey Miller and Trainer Werner DuPreez.