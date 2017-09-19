Kimberley’s curling season opens Monday, October 23

The Kimberley Curling Club was founded in 1924. Since then, the club has grown and changed in many ways, including a larger facility, new management and a multitude of BC and Canadian champions.

“It’s a pretty strong curling hotbed,” said President of the board of directors for the Kimberley Curling Club, John McGillivray. “We’ve had some pretty good champions come out of this club.”

Some of those champions include the Canadian ladies in 1962 and ’64, Canadian senior ladies in 1973 and many B.C. champions across various years.

In the spring of 2017, the Buchy curling team won the BC Provincial Mixed Curling Championships. Team members included Tom and Lori Buchy and Dave and Robyn Toffolo. It was the fourth time that the team has won provincially, with previous championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013. This year, the team will be in the Canadian Championships at Swan River, Manitoba November 19 to 26.

“We also recently welcomed Aaron Nelson who is our club manager,” McGillivray explained. “We want to offer more sales of equipment and expand a bit so Aaron is going to spearhead that.”

The board of directors is made up of 8 people and ran by the hard work of volunteers.

“We are always looking for volunteers and people to become part of the board,” said McGillivray, “especially younger members of the community, it’s easy to get involved just by showing some interest.”

From Monday to Friday the club hosts several different opportunities to play including intro to curling, senior league, open league, mixed league, mixed doubles and a junior program. The club also hosts several different bonspiels [tournaments] over the course of the season.

League rates will soon be available, following approval at the September Annual General Meeting on September, 28. An information session and registration will take place on October 3 and 4 at the club. The curling season begins on Monday, October 23 and ends on March 17.

McGillivray says that the club offers more than just curling and the facility is available year round.

“We want to let everyone know that they can rent out the facility; the ice and the lobby and the reception area. There’s a lounge upstairs and fully equipped kitchen and bar,” said McGillivray.

The curling arena itself has six sheets of ice, and the rest of the building includes a lounge, bar and canteen. The lounge, which is located upstairs in the building, includes a fully equipped kitchen, seating for 120 people and a fully serviced, licensed bar.

“We are responsible for looking after the building and maintaining it, on behalf of the City,” said McGillivray, “the club is funded through corporate sponsors, membership fees and rentals.”

For more information on fees, leagues, rates, facility rentals and more visit the website at curlkimberley.ca or check out their brochure in Wednesday’s paper.