Kimberley’s du Toit looks to repeat the magic

Kimber’ey’s Jared du Toit is teeing it up at the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville, Ontario this week; a return to the scene of his biggest golf triumph.

Last year, du Toit was an unlikely leader at the PGA event, an amateur and a Canadian. The last Canadian to win the event was Pat Fletcher in 1954. As du Toit maintained his place on the leader board, the entire country held its collective breath as he entered the final round.

The Kimberley Golf Club hosted a watching party on Sunday, and U.S. network CBS had a live feed to the party.

du Toit eventually finished tied for ninth and was the low Canadian for the week.

With that performance, du Toit, now beginning his professional career on the Mackenzie Tour, has been invited back to the Canadian Open.

du Toit begins his first round at 8:50 a.m. (EDT) Thursday with brother Russel caddying.

“This definitely feels like a major. There’s a lot of buzz, a lot of people around, everything is just a step up. It’s pretty cool,” du Toit told the Toronto Star this week.

While he said he doesn’t have a specific number in mind this week, a good showing could allow him an easier route to qualify for the Web.com Tour. A top five would allow him to join that tour. Web.com is the development tour for the PGA Tour.

You can follow du Toit’s 2017 Canadian Open on TSN through Sunday.