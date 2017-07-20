Kimberley’s Julyfest Classic Soccer Tournament schedule

Julyfest is fast approaching, with the highly anticipated Julyfest Classic Soccer Tournament kicking off at 8a.m. on Saturday.

This is the 45th annual Julyfest Soccer Tournament, with just under 60 teams and approximately 1200 athletes participating.

Event organizer Simon Davidson says the weather is looking great for a weekend of soccer, “come check it out, it’s the best soccer in the Kootenays.”

Teams from all over Canada will be in town this weekend competing at eight different fields across Kimberley.

The following is a highlight of the schedule for Saturday:

The Cranbrook men’s competitive team, The Unicorns, play at 8a.m. and 11a.m. at Central field in Marysville, 3p.m. at Purcell.

The Cranbrook women’s competitive team, the Ramblers, play at 9a.m. at Central, 12p.m. at Marysville school, and 5p.m. at Purcell.

The Kodiaks, a women’s competitive college team out of Lethbridge, will play 9a.m. at Marysville school, 1:30p.m. at Chapman Camp, and 5p.m. at Selkirk.

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Ol’ Boys will play at 10a.m. at Blarchmont and 5p.m. at Marysville school.

The Los Amigos, a Cranbrook men’s team, will play 8a.m. at Marysville school as well as 11a.m. and 4p.m. at Purcell.

Davidson says some of the perennial favourites will be competing, including the Montana Rapids and the Green Monarchs. Last year’s runner ups, the Euro FC’s from Lethbridge, will be playing as well.

The men’s and women’s finals start around 4p.m. on Sunday at Purcell field. For more information and the full schedule of events check out julyfestsoccer.com.