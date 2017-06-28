Kootenay Ice take Swiss forward Gilian Kohler with third overall pick at CHL Import Draft

With the third overall pick at the 2017 CHL Import Draft, the Kootenay Ice selected forward Gilian Kohler, from Biel, Switzerland.

The 17-year-old collected nine goals and 51 points as part of EHC Biel in Junioren Elite A last season and finished the 2016-17 campaign third in league scoring.

The 5’10 winger also spent time with the Switzerland U17 and U18 national teams last season, and participated in the U18 World Junior Championships as an underage player.

“Our hockey operations group spent a lot of time evaluating players and speaking to their representatives ahead of the import draft,” said Matt Cockell, Kootenay’s president and general manager, in a team release. “Kohler is a highly skilled young forward [and] when you are able to acquire a young player with high-end talent and compete-level, you are excited to do that.”

The Ice also have the 63rd overall pick in the import draft that will be completed later Wednesday.