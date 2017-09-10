Kootenay Ice trade Max Patterson to Swift Current for goalie, draft pick

The Kootenay Ice announced a trade on Sunday afternoon, sending forward Max Patterson to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for goaltender Bailey Brkin and a fifth-round draft pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Brikn, a 1999-born player who has only played one regular season game in the WHL, spent the 2016-17 season at the Junior ‘A’ level with the AJHL’s Calgary Mustangs. In 42 games, the 6’3 netminder posted a 5.19 goals against average and had a .890 save percentage.

In his only regular season start with Swift Current in March, Brikin made 43 saves on 53 shots in a 10-5 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors. In 60 minutes of preseason action with the Broncos this year, he made 34 saves on 39 shots in another loss.

Prior to the trade, Kootenay only had two goaltenders remaining with the team after training camp: 20-year-old Mario Petit and 16-year-old Jesse Makaj.

Last year’s starting goalie, Payton Lee, aged out of the WHL at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season and backup Jakob Walter left training camp early before not being included on their preseason roster.

Thank you to the @scbroncos organization, my billets & the players for a great two years! Excited to get things going with @WHLKootenayICE — Bailey Brkin (@BaileyBrkin) September 10, 2017

“We look forward to Bailey joining our team [and] we believe he is ready to play in the Western Hockey League,” said Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell in a team release. “He will have an opportunity on our roster.”

Cockell also wished the best of luck to Patterson, who was drafted by the organization in the fourth round of the 2014 Bantam Draft and is now entering his third WHL season.

As a sophomore, Patterson had 15 points in 63 games for Kootenay. The 6’5 winger kicked off the 2017 preseason with a bang, scoring two goals in three games at the annual Kennewick, Washington Red Lion tournament.

“Patterson is a player we see help our depth up front,” said Broncos Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel Manny Viveiros. “We are excited to have him join our organization.”

The first meeting between the Ice and Broncos will be on October 7 in Swift Current and Patterson will make his return to Western Financial Place as a Bronco on October 21.

The Ice continue their preseason action on Tuesday night against the Tri-City Americans on the road, before wrapping up their exhibition play against the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Calgary Hitmen in Crowsnest Pass, Alberta on September 15 and 16. After three games, they have a 2-1 record.