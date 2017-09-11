Kootenay Ice trade Noah Philp to Seattle for pair of fifth round draft picks

Veteran Ice forward to join Thunderbirds, days after two point game against new team in preseason

Just a little over 24 hours since their last trade announcement, the Kootenay Ice swung another deal on Monday afternoon sending forward Noah Philp to the Seattle Thunderbirds for a fifth round draft pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft and a fifth round draft pick in the 2019 draft.

Philp, a 1998-born centreman, had been with the Ice for the past two seasons and was the winner of the team’s 2015-16 top rookie award. After putting up 22 points in 67 games that season, Philp took a minor step back in 2016-17 with 19 points in 65 games.

According to Kootenay Ice General Manager and President Matt Cockell, the move was made with the best interests of both parties in mind.

“This was a trade that we thought was in the best interest of the player and our franchise moving forward,” said Cockell said. “Noah has had a very good camp, we wish him the best of luck in Seattle.”

After two preseason games with the Ice this year, Philp was tied for the team lead in points with three, including a goal and an assist against Seattle on Saturday.

Philp is the second veteran player to have been traded in the past two days, with 1999-born winger Max Patterson having been sent to the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday in exchange for goalie Bailey Brkin and another future fifth round draft selection.

“Noah brings us an experienced forward that has offensive potential,” said Thunderbirds General Manager Russ Farwell of the deal. “He has played that role in Kootenay and will get the chance to step in and do that for us this year.”

Philp originally came to the Ice as an undrafted player from the AJHL’s Canmore Eagles. His older brother Luke played in Kootenay for four seasons and briefly served as the team’s captain.

The only regular season game between the Ice and Thunderbirds will take place on October 27 at Western Financial Place.