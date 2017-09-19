Langridge returns to Nitros; two players released

JOSH LOCKHART

For the Bulletin

The Kimberley Dynamiters have welcomed back Brandon Langridge to the fold.

Langridge played last season with the Nitro’s and scored 10 goals and 15 assists, while amassing 151 penalty minutes in 39 games.

His late arrival to the Nitro’s was not due to tryouts, but a work commitment, and said he had always intended to return to the team.

“I had no plans to go anywhere this year,” Langridge said, “if I was playing hockey it was going to be in Kimberley.”

Part of the draw back was his teammates and hockey savvy Kimberley, “You can’t explain the feeling of just being around the boys, and then the atmosphere the fans create during games.”

But the main draw was the chance to play for a winning team. “Definitely plan to get further than last year and win the league.

“Last year got cut a little shorter than we all wanted it too. So that should create a fire for all of us that were on the team last year.” He said with hope “With new players coming in that should give us the boost we need to get over it.”

The Dynamiters organization is also excited to have Langridge back, “We are very excited to have Brandon return.” head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “The way he intimidated opponents last year with his size and physical play is something we will need on a regular basis from him.”

“He will also have an increased expectation to contribute offensively from his coaches and teammates”

However, the Nitro’s needed to make room for Langridge to return, and as a result Braiden Koran and Broc Merkl were released.

Koran, a 16 year old local player, scored his first goal this past weekend, and has been returned to his midget team, and will remain apart of the team as an affiliate player.

“Koran thoroughly impressed us with his play and earned a spot on our opening roster.” Stuart said, “However, when looking at our projected lineup come December 1st we felt it was best for Braiden’s development to return to Midget. With what we saw this past month from Braiden we are very excited about the future impact he will have with the Dynamiters”

Merkl played one fantastic game against the Nelson Leafs making 33 saves, in a close 2-1 game. He was released, but no one should be surprised to see him pop up somewhere else quickly.

“Merkl was a tough one to let go as he practiced hard and played great in his one game. At this point in the season it is almost impossible to trade a rookie goaltender so we felt it was only fair to Broc to release him in hopes he can secure a tryout with another team.”

Langridge is expected to be in the lineup this weekend as the team heads on the road to play the Columbia Valley Rockies and Golden Rockets.