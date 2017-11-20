Nitro Xpress come third in home tournament

Coach Hannah Armstrong satisfied with effort

The NItro Xpress took the bronze medal in their home tournament this past weekend.

The expectation was that the Nitro Xpress from the Kimberley Academy would do well this past weekend as they hosted the Mountain Meltdown Tournament, and the girls did meet that expectation, taking the bronze medal, winning three and losing two.

The Mountain Meltdown featured a mix of double and triple A teams, which Brad Park from the Academy had said were as good as it gets for girls midget hockey.

Competing were the Vernon Lakers, Red Deer Chiefs, Strathmore Storm, Calgary Inferno White and the Seattle Lady Admirals.

It was the Seattle team that the XPress defeated for the bronze.

Coach Hannah Armstrong says it was a good weekend considering the age of the Kimberley team.

“I’m pretty satisfied with how they did considering the age of our team,” Armstrong said. “We are in a building year. Most of our girls are younger, grades 7 to 9. They were playing girls in grade 11 and 12. Most of our younger girls are local and will be playing 4 or 5 years with our program.”

Armstrong says that the team’s best game was the playoff game.

“They were tired, but played smarter than they had in the previous games. They got better as they went along.”

As for the visiting teams, Armstrong said they all enjoyed the Kimberley vibe, spending time eating in downtown restaurants and getting to know the town — so a success all around.

Up next is a series of league games in Brocket, Alberta to play some Calgary teams and then it’s on to Toronto for a big showcase in front of scouts on November 30 to December 2.

