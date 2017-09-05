Organizers seeking players from Cranbrook, Kimberley area for 2019 Pee Wee Friendship Hockey Tournament in Japan

Preparations are underway to send a Cranbrook team to Hachinohe, Japan to compete at the 30th anniversary of the International Pee Wee Friendship Hockey Tournament.

Cranbrook has a long history of participating in the bi-annual event, which started in 1989 and promotes mutual respect and understanding as young hockey players from around the world converge to play the game in the spirit of friendship and fair play.

Organizers for the Cranbrook team are looking for hockey players who are currently between the ages of 9 and 11 years old (11 to 13 years-old at the time of the event) from the Cranbrook and Kimberley area who “are interested in a once in a lifetime opportunity to travel to Japan and play hockey against teams from around the world.”

The team’s Facebook page stresses that players and their families must be ready to commit “extensive time” for all the necessary fundraising, acquiring of sponsorships and participation in community activities in the months leading up to the team’s departure for Japan.

There will be 17 spots available on the team for players of any skill-level and, should there be more than 17 applicants, the selection process will be a lottery style draw.

Anyone interested in being involved is asked to get in contact with organizer Rod McLean by phoning (250) 581-1975 or sending an e-mail to ramclean1975@gmail.com.