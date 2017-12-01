Quesnel to host 2019 belairdirect B.C. Men’s Championship

The province’s best male curlers will compete in the Cariboo in 2019

Quesnel will play host the 2019 Belairdirect B.C. Men’s Championship at the city’s brand-new West Fraser Centre arena.

The top male curlers in the province will descend on the Cariboo in early February 2019 to compete to represent B.C. at the Tim Hortons Brier later in the spring.

The event will feature 12 men’s teams playing modified triple knockout with a four-team page playoff.

“Holding the 2019 Belairdirect BC Men’s Curling Championship in Quesnel gives people in the Cariboo the opportunity to share in our passion for the sport of curling,” says Curl B.C. CEO Scott Braley.

“Quesnel is a great location, and with the curling taking place in the brand new arena, both curlers and curling fans alike will enjoy this event.”

Dave Plant, Quesnel Curling Centre co-ordinator, says he and Quesnel’s curling family are excited for the event.

“I’m very proud that the Quesnel Curling Centre will host the athletes both on and off the ice. Quesnel’s base of volunteers and curling fans make us thoroughly confident that the Belairdirect BC Men’s Championships will be a great show.”

The event will feature the defending championship team, as well as the top 10 men’s teams from B.C. with the highest rank on the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) list.

Charlene Lawrence, chair of the event, says the community is extremely excited.

“I’m very pleased that we will be hosting this event and showcasing not only our newly opened West Fraser Centre, but playing host to a first-class championship event. We will ensure the athletes, officials and visitors have a spectacular experience enjoying Quesnel.”