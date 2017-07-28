Registration for the BC Hockey Zone Program now open

The BC Hockey Zone program was developed last year to allow local hockey players to play at the highest level and allow Districts to provide regional teams and pull from a greater draw zone. This means elite players are able to play at the highest level, at home, without having to move to a different zone, district or province.

Last year the EK Minor Hockey Committee piloted this program, and this year will be the first year for this system to go full swing in East Kootenay.

Leann Smith, Secretary Treasurer for the EK Minor Hockey Committee says every player at the Bantam and Midget level who reside within the boundaries of the East Kootenay District are eligible.

“Last season the Regional Zone Pilot Program was implemented int he Okanagan and had a very successful season, allowing players in the region the opportunity to participate in Tier 1 and Tier 2 hockey,” said Smith.

“The teams are operated coordination with the EK District and BC Hockey to provide all athletes an opportunity to play at an elite level in a professionally coordinated program,” explained Smith. “Kimberley Minor Hockey is the host association for both teams this coming season and provides a central location for practices and games, we are hoping to spread around over the season practices within other communities within the district as well as some home games, but the bulk of the ice will be Kimberley.”

The Bantam level is made up of 7 teams from Kimberley, Kelowna, central and west Kamloops, Armstrong, Smithers and the Yukon. The Midget level is made up of three teams from the Okanagan, Kamloops and Kimberley.

Some of the benefits of this program include enhanced player development, showcase and scouting opportunities and purchasing power for quality program experience. The Female Hockey (Kimberley Nitro Xpress) academy out of Kimberley is offering extra skills training through their school programming (at an additional fee) and have offered other skills programming to the players of the zone teams.

“This allows local associations to focus on grassroots hockey programming and allows minor hockey associations to better understand how Rep fees are utilized, as well as taking the pressure off of the associations to have to try to come up with quality programming within the playing rules,” Smith said.

“At the District level we have the District Zone committee which has at least one representative from each association within the EK District that have overseen the Policy and Procedures manual for each team as well as working with BC Hockey to Develop the League Budget; the District Zone Program Delivery group is made up of the team officials (Coaches and team managers) to implement the Program; and a District Zone Coordinator (EK Leann Smith) who oversees both the Program Delivery Group and Committee working in conjunction with BC Hockey to operate the program,” said Smith.

The BC Hockey Zone Program is currently accepting applications for coaches, assistant coaches and managers at bchockey.formstack.com/forms/zone_program_staff_applications. They also suggest sending a cover letter and resume to ekmha@shaw.ca as a back up, so that no one is missed.

Applicants must be minimum Development 1 certified, must have Respect in Sport and the CAAT tool as well as a criminal record check. They are encouraging all who meet the minimum requirements to apply.

“We are trying to provide a high quality program for everyone involved,” said Smith. “It should be noted that at the Bantam level we are looking to the Head Coach to be HP1 certified.

The program is also looking for players. Registration is now open for the EK identification camp (tryouts) being held on Friday August, 18 in Kimberley. All players must register for the camp on the BC Hockey website for these tryouts. Registration is typically until three or four days prior to the event, but players are encouraged to register early so they can coordinate bringing in the evaluation team.

The camp is $200 per player, plus GST for a total of $210.

“We are very excited to be announcing shortly an affiliation with the Kootenay Ice, that will benefit not only the players but the coaching staff of both zone teams,” said Smith. “We are also very pleased to be talking with the KJIHL for player development.”

“This program will also see our officials within our district benefit, the higher level of play will allow for more experience not previously seen in the district,” Smith said. “The zone committee has been working very hard behind the scenes to get everything in place for the 2017/18 season, and looking beyond to ensure the kids within our district have the opportunities to play at a higher level without having to leave the area to play the game they love. To the committee this is not a one year plan but a program that can be in place for many top players for years to come.”