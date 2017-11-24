Selkirk’s Bantam Boys Volleyball team second at zones

Left to right: Top: Sawyer McLagen, Brandon Bussy , Jon Kittle, Quinn Belm, Jill Belm Bottom Cory Scott, Seth Dreher, TJ Foley, Ian Douglas, Leif Kittle.

Congratulations to the Bantam Boys Volleyball team that placed 2nd at the East Kootenay Zone Championships held at Parkland Middle School on Nov 17/18 lead by coaches; Jon Kittle, Jill Belm, and Cory Scott. They boys made great progress over the season learning fundamental skills and developing as a team.

BC Games qualifying is underway
Panda picks Argonauts for the win

