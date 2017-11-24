Selkirk’s Bantam Boys Volleyball team second at zones

Congratulations to the Bantam Boys Volleyball team that placed 2nd at the East Kootenay Zone Championships held at Parkland Middle School on Nov 17/18 lead by coaches; Jon Kittle, Jill Belm, and Cory Scott. They boys made great progress over the season learning fundamental skills and developing as a team.
