Shoot for the Moon Climbing Competition

On Saturday, Nov. 18, Spirit Rock Climbing Centre held their Shoot for the Moon competition. Spirit Rock Manager, Ryan Tarves says their talented team of routsetters created 25 new routes at the gym and they had a “great time climbing them”.

In the female 14 and under category, Saige Black came in first with Nina Klein Laberge in second.

In the male 14 and under category, Logan Robison placed first and Aris Haraga came in second.

In the women’s category was Katrina Caley in first and Katrina Romanowicz in second.

In the men’s category was Ryan Tarves in first and Hunter Guthrie placed second.

“Thanks so much to our generous local sponsors who provided great prizes for the event,” said Tarves. Sponsors included The Shed, Pedal and Tap and Togs.

 

Competitor Steve Brine (Spirit Rock file).

Winner of the female 14 and under category, Saige Black (Spirit Rock file).

Women’s winners Katrina Caley and Katrina Romanowicz (Spirit Rock file).

