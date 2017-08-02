Volunteers needed for third annual Black Spur Ultra Race

The third annual Black Spur Ultra Race is coming to Kimberley Alpine Resort this August 19 and 20. The race features three different categories that include a 108 kilometre race, a 54 kilometre race and relay race through the rugged terrain of Kimberley’s local mountain.

Event organizer, Brian Gallant says that he’s been organizing races for 16 years and this is his favourite course.

“I’ve always been fond of the Kimberley area, and the trails here are superb, so it is the perfect place for a race like this,” said Gallant. “A part of the reason I started this race is that I want to give people the opportunity to step up to longer and longer distances in their running. So with a 54km and 108km in Kimberley, and the my100-mile Sinister 7 Ultra in Crowsnest Pass, we have a really good offering for eager runners.”

“The trails we ue for much of the course are really windy and technical single track. For a trail runner this is a highlight unto itself, on top of the spectacular scenery all over the course,” Gallant said. “I want to emulate a european style trail running event by hosting it at a world-class facility like Kimberley Alpine Resort, by making it family friendly, and good for spectators, on top of being a really tough challenge.”

The registration is capped at 500 racers and the deadline to register is August 10, or when registration is full. The price per person is $215, or $190 per person for a relay team.

The 54 kilometre race begins at 8a.m. on Saturday August, 19. There is a post-race dinner and awards at 8:15p.m. The 108 kilometre race finishes at 8a.m. on Sunday August, 20 and ends with a post-race breakfast with awards at 9a.m. There are cash prizes and prize packages for the top runners in all categories with the top cash prize at $500.

All racers will receive a high quality race tech shirt, entry to awards and post-race meals, complementary race photos, a medal, live timing updates and tracking, medical support provided by professional EMT’s and paramedics and an expertly organized and exciting race.

Gallant says that they are still looking for volunteers to help out with the race.

“We typically ask for four hours of help,” explained Gallant. “The locations vary and right now most of the spots we need filled are at checkpoints on the race course. They are typically later in the day or even until the early hours of the day. You can drive to every location, and in some cases we drive the volunteers. Most of what volunteers do is just use our electronic timing system to check in racers, give the racers snacks and liquids that we provide, and cheer people on. Volunteering is a lot of fun and trail runners are generally very friendly and appreciative of the help they receive.”

For more information, to register, or to volunteer visit the race website at www.blacksputultra.com.

“I just love the whole vibe in Kimberley,” said Gallant. “Like I said, the trails are fantastic, the venue is world-class, but the people and the amenities in Kimberley also make it really special for the racers.”

