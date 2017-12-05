Aaron Bedard is one of the plaintiffs in the Equitas Society’s class-action lawsuit. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

5 to start your day

A bobcat says hello, Canadian veterans lose pension appeal and more

1. Veterans appeal of lump sum payments defeated in BC Court of Appeals

The federal government had replaced lifelong pensions with a lump sum payment in 2006. See more >

2. Mom, kitten bobcat visit Maple Ridge backyard

The two big cats stopped and said hello Sunday, then disappeared into the forest. See more >

3. Surrey to halt Clayton evictions, legalize illegal suites

This decision comes after the city sent notices to homeowners of 175 illegal suites in East Clayton last August, giving them until Jan. 31, 2018 to remove their multiple suite or face fines and even court action. See more >

4. Truck hitting 152 Street overpass ‘sounded like a bomb going off’

The 152 Street overpass over Highway 99 was closed Monday evening following damage that occurred earlier in the day, when a semi truck towing a trailer hit it while travelling north on the highway. See more >

5. ‘Mommy’ group happy to help women escaping abusive relationship

A group of moms who met 15 years ago are doing what they can to help women in transition. See more >

Just Posted

Centre 64 theatre lift project receives $75,000 from Department of Canadian Heritage

The Arts Council is one step closer to their goal of making the theatre more accessible.

Kimberley Nordic Race team back in action

Success at first meet in Canmore

Fifth annual personal hygiene drop box at Kimberley Bavarian Home Hardware

The annual fundraiser supports those in need through donations of personal hygiene products

Dynamiters win two at home over weekend

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters continued their hosting of divisional opponents this… Continue reading

A “privilege” to serve in Legislature, MLA Clovechok says

With one full session in the Legislature under his belt, Columbia River… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Countdown is on for Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Tickets for all games available from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at the SOEC

Updated: IOC suspends Russian Olympic committee

The IOC has suspended the Russian Olympic committee, but will allow athletes to compete as neutrals

Recreational B.C. pot to be sold like alcohol

Minimum age set at 19 and public and private retailers will sell it in stores.

Seattle works to attract NHL team by 2020

Seattle is moving ahead with arena remodel to attract NBA, NHL

Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier

Aphria to supply product for online sales

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

