REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Revelstoke: Camping out for epic season opener

Ahead of the season opening at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, ski and snowboard enthusiasts camped overnight to be first on the hill. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Two-headed snake a charmer

Two-and-a-half-year-old Medusa is an extremely rare snake due to her polycephaly: the condition of being born with more than one head. Watch more >

Langley: Cars for Moms impacting lives

A Cars for Moms program is changing lives in the community, taking older cars and getting them road ready for single mothers struggling to get by. Watch more >

Victoria: Vancouver Island beat Raincouver for wettest November

Rain, rain and more rain. That was Novembers theme in Greater Victoria, where residents saw only two dry days. Watch more >

Nanaimo: Cancer patient donates $2M for equipment

Nanaimo resident Gordon Heys gave the last-needed boost for B.C. Cancer Foundation to purchase the third PET/CT scanner in the province Watch more >