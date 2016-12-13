- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Good News
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died
-
The Latest
-
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
-
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
-
Kimberley Cranbrook skaters attend West Kootenay Invitational in Nelson
-
Turkey Run-Off Snowshoe Orienteering event returns after two year hiatus
-
Kimberley Rotary’s Gift of Christmas campaign raises over $11,000
Video
News
Facebook intimidating Canadians with threats to pull news from platform: Ottawa
Meta says bill ‘forces us to consider removing news from Facebook in Canada’
Federal public servants to start returning to office next month with hybrid system
Employees subject to a ‘phased introduction’ of the return-to-office plan starting Jan. 16
-
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report
-
Humpback comeback: More whales spotted in Salish Sea this year than any other
-
Fraudsters pose as grandson, cop to trick B.C. senior into handing over bail cash
-
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.
-
Daughters say escaped inmate guilty verdict won’t bring murdered B.C. father back
Most Read
-
Kimberley’s Selkirk Hockey Academy resumes its annual trip to Calgary
-
Kimberley Rotary’s Gift of Christmas campaign raises over $11,000
-
Turkey Run-Off Snowshoe Orienteering event returns after two year hiatus
-
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report
-
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.
Sports
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames
Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday
-
PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers
-
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
-
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
-
B.C. Lions sign co-general managers Campbell, McEvoy to extensions
-
Overtime-win keeps Dynamiters undefeated in December
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Trending Now
The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel
Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021
‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts
Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases
-
Snap, crackle, pop: Salt spray blamed for odd sounds from B.C. power lines
-
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world
-
B.C. rescue group captures wrong-way warbler that should be wintering far south
-
Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on
-
PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets
Community
Kimberley’s Selkirk Hockey Academy resumes its annual trip to Calgary
On Nov 29-30, athletes from the Selkirk Hockey Academy travelled to Calgary…
Carol Fergus receives Kimberley’s Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award
The Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award was presented at Kimberley Council…
Obituaries
Hubert “Bert” Banks
Dec 8th, 2022
Aart Van der Velden
Dec 3rd, 2022
Linda Diane Little
Dec 2nd, 2022
Dustin Shaun Mckay
Nov 29th, 2022
Wendy Mae Sudchak
Nov 25th, 2022
Anton ‘Tony’ Clarence Hemmelgarn
Nov 25th, 2022
Entertainment
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
Conclusion of six-part series ‘Harry & Meghan’ released Thursday
Opinion
Kootenay West MLA; A busy year for Columbia River Treaty negotiations
Katrine Conroy is also Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, and Minister of Finance
Life
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
Secrets and lives with Hayley Picard
From the Vancouver Olympics to Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School