Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)
Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. Canada’s climate adaptation strategy is underfunded and does not clearly lay out how its targets align with the country’s top climate change risks, a new report says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

A civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Provincial Court in Victoria pertaining to historical sexual abuse at a Nanaimo church has been settled, according to the complainant and her lawyer. (Black Press Media files)

Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
Martin Payne was murdered in his Metchosin home on July 12, 2019. He’s remembered by family and friends for spreading joy, love and kindness to everyone he met. (Facebook/Martin Payne)

Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced
Daniel Wilson, 35, Derek Timmins, 49, and Garth Goodkey, 53, of Prince George are charged with drug trafficking offences. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine
Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez responds to a question during question period, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Ottawa. Rodriguez accused Facebook on Thursday of trying to intimidate Canadians with threats of pulling news content from its platform, following the adoption of Bill C-18 in the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Facebook intimidating Canadians with threats to pull news from platform: Ottawa

Meta says bill ‘forces us to consider removing news from Facebook in Canada’

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Fortier will be announcing a return-to-office plan for federal public servants today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal public servants to start returning to office next month with hybrid system

Employees subject to a ‘phased introduction’ of the return-to-office plan starting Jan. 16

Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

Previous definition was one woman and one man

Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, left, and forward Conor Garland celebrate defeating the Calgary Flames in a shootout during NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames

Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

FILE - People shop for shoes in a Nike store on , Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. “Buy now, pay later” services like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna can sometimes provide a cheaper, more accessible version of credit. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel

Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021

A Value Village store is seen Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Edmonds, Washington. With the holidays approaching, gift-giving while staying on budget is at the forefront of many Canadian’s minds, but when it comes to price-conscious alternatives like thrifting, a stigma still remains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts

Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases

Selkirk Hockey Academy students received instruction at Crash Conditioning and attended the Flames Panthers game. Photos submitted

Kimberley’s Selkirk Hockey Academy resumes its annual trip to Calgary

On Nov 29-30, athletes from the Selkirk Hockey Academy travelled to Calgary…

Carol Fergus received the Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community award on Dec. 12, 2022. Above are front row, Coun. Sandra Roberts, Carol Fergus, Jack Ratcliffe. Back row: Coun. Sue Cairns, Coun. Jason McBain, Coun. Steve Royer and Coun. Woodie McGuire. City of Kimberley file

Carol Fergus receives Kimberley’s Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award

The Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award was presented at Kimberley Council…

Hubert “Bert” Banks

Dec 8th, 2022

Aart Van der Velden

Dec 3rd, 2022

Linda Diane Little

Dec 2nd, 2022

Dustin Shaun Mckay

Nov 29th, 2022

Wendy Mae Sudchak

Nov 25th, 2022

Anton ‘Tony’ Clarence Hemmelgarn

Nov 25th, 2022

This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

FILE _ Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the monarchy when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

Conclusion of six-part series ‘Harry & Meghan’ released Thursday

Photo of an early morning fogscape along the Columbia River near Trail. Photo: David Dudeck

Kootenay West MLA; A busy year for Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Katrine Conroy is also Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, and Minister of Finance

    (Nature Conservancy of Canada handout photo)

    OPINION: Conserving forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems in B.C. has global impact

      Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

      Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

      Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

        October 28, 2022 - Hayley Picard photographed on the grounds of Queen Margaret's School in Duncan for Boulevard CI. Don Denton photo

        Secrets and lives with Hayley Picard

        From the Vancouver Olympics to Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School

