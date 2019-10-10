Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will partner with the Canadian Cancer Society this fall (submitted photo).

Auto shops partner with Canadian Cancer Society to support women living with breast cancer

Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will donate $2 from every pair of wiper sold

Among Canadian women, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer. This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass are partnering with the Canadian Cancer Society through their Drive Pink Campaign.

Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will donate $2 from every pair of wiper sold. Tricco, the supplier for all three chains, will match their donations.

“Our goal is to improve the cancer experience by helping people live longer and enhancing their quality of life. We believe that life is bigger than cancer,” says Irina Novak-Calki, Development Officer, Corporate Programs for Canadian Cancer Society in a media release. “Our Drive Pink partnership with Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will help local women facing breast cancer live their lives more fully and see life beyond their diagnoses.”

If you want to participate in the Drive Pink Campaign you can join as a donor, partner or volunteer by calling 1-888-939-3333 or visiting cancer.ca today.

If you are interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Will gasoline-powered Minis become extinct?

Just Posted

Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church unable to host annual winter clothing drive

Families in need can contact the Church as they have alternative solutions: Pastor

BC Transit, City of Kimberley offer free bus service to polls on election day

Kimberley voters who rely on BC Transit to get around will be… Continue reading

Rockies Rowing club wraps up season

For the Bulletin ‘I have rowed for many years and this is… Continue reading

Elections Canada needs poll workers for upcoming federal election

Elections Canada said there are many paid vacancies in Revelstoke, Kimberley, Cranbrook, and Sparwood

Several Kimberley drivers went off the road during Tuesday’s snowfall, says RCMP

The Kimberley RCMP is reminding drivers to have proper winter tires, drive to conditions.

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeated raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

The course is offered to medically released veterans, RCMP, family members, friends and colleagues.

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Most Read