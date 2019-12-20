Looking for a family vehicle? Consider these top picks

For parents seeking some extra space, improved safety features, and a better driving experience, here are some vehicles to consider for your busy family.

Kia Sedona

From $31,995

The Kia Sedona is a comfortable and spacious eight-seater mini-van. Its 3.3-liter V-6 engine allows 276 hp 248 lb-ft of torque. For extra cargo space, the second and third rows can be folded down and the van can tow up to 3,500 lbs. Available tech includes lane assist, forward collision assist, rear cross-traffic alert, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and more.

Toyota Sienna

From $35,545

This is also an eight-seater and the only 2020 minivan with all-wheel-drive for winter family adventures. Its 3.5-liter V-6 engine offers 296 hp and 263 lb-ft of torque. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system has Apple CarPlay and parents can use the intercom to communicate with kids in the rear seats or over-connected headphones.

Nissan Pathfinder

From $36,498

Parent’s Magazine named the Nissan Pathfinder as one of the best family cars of 2019. It’s Around View Monitor and Rear Door Alert system are favorited qualities. The seven-seater is loaded with a 3.5L V6 engine that supplies it with 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque. To expand its cargo space, both rows of rear seats can be folded down to make 79.5 cubic feet of cargo.

Toyota Rav4 2019

From $27,990

This mid-size five-seater is sleek with style and affordable for a family SUV. It’s powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine and produces 203 horsepower. The hybrid version offers an electric motor with 219 horsepower. The cabin is spacious as there is enough space to seat five adults comfortably. It also comes with an infotainment system, featuring a seven-inch touchscreen with and built-in WiFi and Bluetooth. All trims come with the standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 which includes pre-collision systems, lane departure assists, and more.

Honda Accord

From $28,490

The Honda Accord is a well-rounded family sedan with spacious seating for car seats and advanced safety features like emergency breaking, and lane departure warnings. It has a turbocharged 1.5 L four-cylinder engine to amp up the drive. There’s also plentiful technology such as the infotainment system which supports both Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and built-in navigation.

