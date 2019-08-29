The number of Americans entering Canada rose year-to-date by 2.2 per cent in June 2019 to reach a rate not seen since June 2007. (Black Press File)

TOURISM

Americans visiting Canada on the rise this year, likely due to strong U.S. dollar

Strong American dollar credited for increase, but non-American visitors staying away

Visitors to Canada from the United States reached their highest rate since 2007, with B.C. among the benefactors of this influx, according to new figures from Statistics Canada.

Year-to-date, the number of visitors from the United States was up 2.2 per cent in the first six months of 2019.

One likely reason for the rise is the weak Canadian dollar, which grants American visitors greater purchasing power.

“The year-over-year decline in travel from Canada to the United States coincided with an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar,” Statistics Canada said in its analysis. “The value of the U.S. dollar, a factor known to influence cross-border travel, rose from CAN $1.31 year over year to CAN $1.33 in June 2019.”

Looking at specific provinces, B.C. recorded an 11.3 per cent increase in arrivals from the United States by plane in June 2019, the biggest in Canada.

RELATED: Greater Victoria sees a drop in tourism numbers

By comparison, the number of Canadians crossing the border dropped almost three per cent in June 2019 compared to the same period last year.

But if Americans are trying to take advantage of their stronger dollar, other foreigners are staying away from Canada, as the number of travellers from overseas countries has been declining.

Compared to May 2019, overall travel numbers were down 2.5 per cent, with travel from Asia down 4.9 per cent thanks to large drops in visitors from Japan (down 10.4 per cent), South Korea (down 8.1 per cent) and India (down 6.5 per cent). Travel from Europe also dropped, as a higher number of French and German travels failed to compensate for a decline in visitors from the United Kingdom, Canada’s largest source market for overseas travellers.

Looking the other way, the number of Canadians travelling overseas (6.9 million), year to date, was up 3.3 in June 2019.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation
Next story
Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Just Posted

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

MP Wayne Stetski presents to Kimberley City Council ahead of Federal election

Stetksi outlines priorities of constituents including affordable housing, childcare, climate change.

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

UPDATE: No disruption to start of school year after small fire at Selkirk

Kimberley Fire Department on scene of electrical fire at Selkirk Secondary SchoolThe fire possibly went out on its own, crews continuing to monitor the situation, says Fire Chief

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Most Read