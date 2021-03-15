Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)

B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

Industrial camps, food processing plants, farms, nurseries and greenhouses with large shared work spaces or worker accommodations, are among the priority groups for the latest COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that B.C.’s initial shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine will be allocated to front-line workers and industries in parallel with the community vaccination effort underway Monday with seniors aged 85 and older.

The fridge-stable AstraZeneca vaccine “will be used to protect workers in industries where full use of personal protective equipment and barriers can be challenging, outbreaks or clusters have occurred or are ongoing, and workers must live or work in congregate settings,” Dix and Henry said in a statement March 15. “Immunizing workers in these settings will not only protect workers, it will also protect the communities around them, including many rural, remote and Indigenous communities.”

WorkSafeBC has been inspecting sites that have been shown to be susceptible to outbreaks, including the LNG Canada and Site C dam project, as well as poultry, fruit and fish processing plants where working closely together is unavoidable. Henry has issued public health orders for work camps, and is working with the national advisory committee on immunization to add other work places to the priority list as more AstraZeneca vaccine becomes available.

RELATED: First mass vaccination clinic begins work in Prince Rupert

RELATED: Northern B.C. gold mine deals with work camp outbreak

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Just Posted

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club is ready to return to practice. EKTFC file
The East Kootenay Track and Field Club is ready to return to practice

After having to pause last season due to the pandemic, the East… Continue reading

The Tobacco Plains Development Corporation has applied to the B.C. Government for a long-term Licence of Occupation at two of its three campgrounds on Lake Koocanusa. File photo
Public feedback sought for draft Koocanusa Recreation Strategy

Some restrictions from last year remain in effect for crown land camping, access roads

Kimberley Trails Society volunteers hard at work maintaining Kimberley’s massive network of trails. The society asks users to help protect trails by avoiding walking or riding on wet and muddy sections, and to get involved with volunteer trail nights. KTS file photo.
Help protect trails in the spring and get involved: Kimberley Trails Society

With warm weather becoming more prevalent recently, Kimberley Trails Society general manager… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort will be seeing spring break visitors over the next weeks. Paul Rodgers file.
It’s all about behaviour over spring break, Mayor says

Mayor Don McCormick had conference call with other mayors of resort municipalities… Continue reading

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

Most Read