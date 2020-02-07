NONBROWNING APPLE The Arctic apple was developed by Okanagan Specialty Fruits in Summerland (Arcticapples.com)

B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

A Summerland apple growing and marking company, responsible for developing the nonbrowning Arctic apple, has been purchased by an American biotechnology company.

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc, was purchased by TS Biotechnology Holdings, LLC. The transaction closed on Jan. 31.

Third Security is a venture capital firm led by Randal J. Kirk.

“R.J. Kirk is a powerful champion of our Arctic apples and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with him at Third Security,” said Neal Carter, founder of Okanagan Specialty Fruits.

READ ALSO: Arctic apple set for debut

READ ALSO: Carters support hospital with apple benefits

“Collaboration with Third Security will facilitate our continued success as we further expand into retail and food service, enhancing our ability to deliver more apples in more places.”

Kirk said the purchase of Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. will benefit TS Biotechnology Holdings.

“The success of OSF’s Arctic apple is ground-breaking for the produce industry and for bioengineering science,” said Kirk, founder and CEO of Third Security. “We are excited to add OSF’s innovation and passion to our portfolio.”

Okanagan Specialty Fruits is focussing on expanding the availability of Arctic apples into new marketplaces and has introduced fresh apple slices into food service last fall.

The company says the apple slices require less preparation, produce less waste and deliver better taste, while also providing an extended shelf life.

Founded in 1996, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. has been pursuing the use of biotechnology-directed fruit breeding.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada says economy added 34,500 jobs in January, unemployment down
Next story
‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

Just Posted

ICBC changes ‘smoke and mirror’s’ says BC Liberal MLA Clovechok

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, the provincial government announced changes to ICBC,… Continue reading

Trap vandalism impacting urban deer cull: city report

City says clover traps damaged, game cameras set up to monitor traps were stolen as well

Mainroad expects 5 to 15 cm of snow in next 24 hours in East Kootenay

Highways contractor Mainroad has advised that they anticipate a fair amount of… Continue reading

Youth Leadership Summit coming to Kimberley this April

Supporting young people to lead, take action

Kimberley pianist offering free lessons for charitable donations

Kimberley pianist Arne Sahlen was a self-described ‘intense-admirer’ of Don Davies, who… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

LETTER: Where are the Kimberley Legion artifacts?

Dear Editor, Thank you for allowing me to air my present problem… Continue reading

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

Most Read