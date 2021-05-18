Relief is coming for B.C.’s struggling tourism sector. (NEWS file photo)

B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24

Further help is on the way for British Columbia’s struggling tourism sector.

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark are set to announce more support today for the sector that’s lobbied the province for greater aid as it grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of four tourism and hospitality industry associations reacted to B.C.’s budget announced last month, saying in a news release at the time that tourism-related spending was welcome, but it may not be enough to save some businesses before ongoing travel restrictions are lifted.

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24, when the province’s emergency order is set to expire.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson has said a $120-million tourism support fund in the budget was based on projections of recovery in the industry.

Eligible tourism-related businesses may also apply to B.C.’s COVID-19 recovery grand program for small and medium-sized businesses.

— The Canadian Press

