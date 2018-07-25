(Sardaka/Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust

The B.C. government is closing a loophole in an effort to avoid tax evasion in real estate.

It says buyers, including real estate speculators, will have to disclose more complete information when they purchase a property through a corporation or trust.

Starting Sept. 17, the new property transfer tax will require people to report additional information, including their name, citizenship and social insurance number, if they purchase through a corporation or trust.

Finance Minister Carole James says the government wants to prevent people from skirting tax laws and hiding property ownership behind numbered companies and trusts.

The new reporting requirements will apply to all types of property, with exemptions for charitable trusts and certain corporations, such as hospitals and schools.

The changes are part of a series of steps the government is taking to address tax fraud in the real estate market that includes tracking pre-sale condos, sharing homeowner grant information with the federal government and boosting the ability of auditors to act on tax evasion.

READ MORE: B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

“These changes give authorities another tool to make sure people are paying the taxes they owe,” James says in a news release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation
Next story
Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

Just Posted

Kimberley Pipe Band heads to the Okanagan

After leading the JulyFest parade, as they do every year, the Kimberley… Continue reading

2018 Baseball Reunion a success

Hobo’s, Dynamos, Tempests, BPOE Angels and Steelmen come together over JulyFest weekend.

B.C. Minister of tourism visits East Kootenay

Stops in Fernie, Invermere, Cranbrook, Kimberley to see tourism ventures

Kimberley RCMP deliver policing report to Council

Kimberley RCMP have had a busy few months with traffic enforcement, festivals,… Continue reading

JulyFest wrap up

Another JulyFest weekend has come and gone, and, having had a little… Continue reading

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Suspect steals ice cream on hot day in B.C.

Several tubs of ice cream taken from 7-Eleven in Nanaimo

Most Read