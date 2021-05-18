Livestock competitions have been part of the Pacific National Exhibiton for more than a century. (Maple Ridge News files)

Livestock competitions have been part of the Pacific National Exhibiton for more than a century. (Maple Ridge News files)

B.C. provides $50 million to keep major tourist attractions going

Tour bus companies also eligible for latest COVID-19 aid

With uncertainty continuing for a second COVID-19 summer ahead, the B.C. government is opening applications for a $50 million fund for major attractions and tour bus operators to keep them going until they can welcome tourists again.

The program offers up to $1 million for operations with 150 or more employees, and up to $500,000 for smaller attractions and tour bus companies. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said applications are opening Tuesday and will be accepted until June 7 for anchor attractions such as the Pacific National Exhibition, the Butchart Gardens in Vancouver, museums, amusement parks, science centres and other visitor landmarks.

Premier John Horgan said the funding is in grants, not loans, and can be used for fixed costs such as payroll, rent and utilities that have accumulated for businesses during more than a year of pandemic restrictions.

Horgan said the relief is designed to help attractions prepare for an easing of non-essential travel. The B.C. government is preparing an announcement next week for a phased return to recreational travel that will lay out a timeline for what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has termed “Restart 2.0.” It will start after the “circuit breaker” restrictions on indoor dining and recreational travel are lifted, some time after the May 24 holiday.

“But I want to stress for people that we set the May long weekend as a target for the circuit breaker because we need to make sure we reduce cases, we see hospitalizations go down and we increase our vaccinations,” Horgan said May 18. “We’re right on track, but we’re not out of the woods yet, and I don’t want to give false hope until we get through the weekend and we look at the data and then we’ll be laying all that out very clearly for the public at that time.”

The PNE has said it needs $8 million to survive for another year. Horgan said it and other not-for-profit operations are the main targets for the program, and the PNE is looking to the city of Vancouver for further assistance.

“We’ve seen a decline in case counts, the seven-day rolling averages are very positive, the impact on hospitalizations and acute care is very positive, so I’m optimistic that come the summer, we’re going to be having full mobility,” Horgan said.

RELATED: ‘Stay local’: B.C. tourism groups back latest travel ban

RELATED: Vancouver says PNE needs $8 million to survive COVID-19

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Just Posted

The parking lot at the Kimberley Nordic Club was at capacity almost once a day last ski season. Kimberley Nordic Club file
Kimberley Nordic Club seeks solution to parking issues

With success comes challenges. Just as the city of Kimberley grapples with… Continue reading

Reports of raccoons are on the rise in Kimberley. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Reports of raccoons on the rise in Kimberley, says WildSafeBC

Over the past few years, and especially this past season, reports of… Continue reading

Grow a bucket of potatoes for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. File photo
It’s time to plant your bucket of spuds for the Kimberley Food Bank

Most people in Kimberley and area wait to plant their gardens until… Continue reading

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

x
Kimberley issues Water Quality Advisory

The first Water Quality Advisory of the season was issued by the… Continue reading

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers attack a hillside fire from top to bottom Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Brushfire erupts at rural West Kootenay home

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Grand Forks/Fire Rescue

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Names of those aboard the ship are seen at Komagata Maru monument in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Kennedy Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance

A crew of WestCoast WILD Adventures employees tackled an onslaught of litter left at the ‘Locks of Love’ fence at Wally Creek on May 2. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)
Litter woes consume popular ‘Locks of Love’ fence on B.C.’s Pacific Rim

Popular view spot near Tofino plagued by people hanging masks and other unwanted garbage

Most Read