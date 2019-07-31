A pickup truck passes a snowplow on the right as two plows work in tandem on a B.C. highway. Drivers are advised to avoid this dangerous move and wait until plows find a safe place to pull over. (Ministry of Transportation)

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

The B.C. government is renewing most of its 28 regional highway maintenance contracts this year, increasing plowing and patrolling standards for winter storms.

The transportation ministry’s new contracts call for Class A highways to be returned to “bare pavement” condition within 24 hours of a winter storm, when the temperature is -9 C or warmer. The previous standard for those conditions is 48 hours.

The new contracts, for 10 years with an option for a five-year extension, also call for more frequent patrols of each service area and communication with the public about fast-changing road conditions during severe weather. For Class A highways, patrols are to be done every 90 minutes during storms, from the previous standard of four hours.

When storms are forecast, patrols are to be done every four hours, rather than every 24 hours.

The ministry feeds highway condition information into its DriveBC website, and has begun installing variable speed limit signs on major routes like the Coquihalla Highway that are subject to severe winter storms.

RELATED: New Okanagan contractor cleaning up winter heavy sand load

RELATED: Highway rest stop washrooms in bad shape, toilet paper out

There are 28 maintenance contract regions around the province, and most service are to be awarded with the new standards by the end of 2019. One of the most remote regions, Stikine northwest to Dease Lake and Atlin, has been awarded to the existing contractor, Lakes District Maintenance Inc., with the new contract effective Aug. 1.

The contract for Chetwynd, Dawson Creek and Tumbler Ridge in northeastern B.C. has been awarded to Argo Road Maintenance, which is also responsible for maintaining provincial highways in the Thompson region.

B.C. spends about $400 million per year to private contractors for highway maintenance, covering 47,000 km of highway and 2,800 bridges. Their crews apply 750,000 tonnes of winter abrasives and 100,000 tonnes of salt each year.

The ministry has an online satisfaction survey where B.C. residents can select their home region and rate performance of summer and winter maintenance, line markings, traffic management in construction zones, inland ferries, commercial vehicle enforcement and DriveBC information.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Just Posted

Study to look at East-West Kootenay train

Castlegar Economic Development looking for consultants.

Kimberley residents concerned with use of motorized boats on St. Mary Lake, River

St. Mary Lake and River remain under the jurisdiction of Transport Canada.

Continuing questions on herbicide use in Kimberley

The use of herbicides in Kimberley has been in the news this… Continue reading

Quilts of Valour presented to Kimberley veterans

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames recently handed out two quilts of valour… Continue reading

Cranbrook fire department puts out two small wildfires

Deputy Director Scott Driver said early notification was key to putting them out quickly

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

There are concerns whether Canada can meet the demand

Most Read