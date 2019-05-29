Big data turning kids into ‘voodoo dolls’: MP

Canadian chair of international panel on data, privacy and democracy sums up three days of hearings

Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Chair Bob Zimmer and members of the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy listen to a question from media during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

The world’s lawmakers have a duty to protect children from being turned into ”voodoo dolls” by the “surveillance capitalism” of major high-tech companies, says the Canadian chair of the international grand committee on big data, privacy and democracy.

Conservative MP Bob Zimmer offered that summary as the multinational group of legislators wrapped its third and final day of hearings of Parliament Hill on Wednesday.

The committee is examining the role of internet giants in safeguarding privacy and democratic rights.

Over three days, the MPs have grilled representatives from Facebook, Amazon and other tech titans, and they lamented the fact the household names that head those and other organizations ignored requests to testify. They were replaced by lower-level officials who, in some cases, declined to answer questions because they said they didn’t have the big-picture knowledge of their celebrity bosses.

Zimmer said the hearings have been useful as he watches his own four children, aged 15 to 21, “getting more and more addicted to these phones.”

“When you see from surveillance capitalism, the whole drive, the whole business model is to keep them glued to that phone despite the bad health that that brings to those children — our kids. It’s all for a buck,” said Zimmer. “We’re responsible to do something about that. We care about our kids. We don’t want to see them turned into voodoo dolls, to be controlled by the almighty dollar and capitalism.”

Liberal and New Democrat MPs on the committee shared that view in a rare show of domestic political unity. That was evident across international lines as well.

British MP Damian Collins, the committee co-chair, said the hearings have shown how the companies were “unwilling to answer direct questions about how they gather data and how they use it.”

READ MORE: Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded

That includes testimony by witnesses who couldn’t explain how Facebook and Amazon interact, or how data from the LinkedIn networking site and Microsoft (which bought it in 2016) are integrated, said Collins.

“I don’t understand why companies are unwilling to talk openly about the tools they put in place. People may consent to use these tools but do they understand the extent of the data they’re sharing when they do.”

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan
Next story
Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs win Alpine Canada Volunteers of the Year

Many know Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs for their involvement with the… Continue reading

From the Mekong to Cranbrook; a Master’s Journey

Joel Huncar Forty four years ago Songlith Singthong was clinging to a… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council continues to discuss crosswalk petition

Council says they will look at solutions within next year’s budget.

Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Drumming workshop successful Another successful workshop last weekend at Cranbrook Arts. Local… Continue reading

Kimberley Elks donate to Ride for Life

It looks like the Kimberley Ride For Life will go ahead once… Continue reading

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Most Read