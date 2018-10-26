Black Press Extreme Career Fair expands into Kootenays

Career fair will be hosted in Cranbrook at the Ktunaxa Nations Building Nov. 15

Are you still seeking your dream career? Are you in need of a fresh start? Look no further than the Black Press Extreme Career Fair, coming to Cranbrook in November.

On November 15, individuals around the Kootenays will have a chance to explore new career opportunities.

This year, the career fair is expanding to include the Kootenays and will be hosted in Cranbrook at the Ktunaxa Nations Building (220 Cranbrook St N) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is one of eight Black Press career fairs around the province, and serves an educational experience all on its own. Individuals will have the opportunity to talk to their potential future employer, fill out applications and even have on-the-spot interviews.

“The career fair is really for anyone that is either looking for a job, looking for a career change or looking for educational options,” said Black Press News Media Group’s events manager Sheri Jackson.

There are many businesses planning to attend the career fair, including the likes of the Canadian Armed Forces, Kootenay Columbia College, Interior Health, Superstore and more.

“The event was started for the simple purpose of the need for people to hire,” explained Jackson.

“In the next nine years there will be one million job vacancies in B.C. We recognize that and want to be proactive in getting that number down.

“We pride ourselves in the ability to match employers with viable candidates through these career fairs and it has proven successful in all of the career fairs we have hosted so far.”

This will be the first time the Black Press Extreme Career Fair has made it to the Kootenays.

For more information on the career fair visit Facebook.com/bpeeducationcareerfairs.

Previous story
Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Just Posted

“This is Our Ice”

Green Bay Committee says we can do this as reach out campaign launches

Conference connects classrooms to communities in the Columbia Basin

Participants learn from the land and people of the Ktunaxa Nation

Bells of Christmas at Kimberley Sacred Heart Church

“Bells of Christmas!” Listen for the sound of the Church bells at… Continue reading

Mainstreams gets wetlands pilot program underway

Program was funded by BC Hydro in 2017 but delayed by floods and fires

City meeting with Teck to proceed with SunMine sale

Last week, Kimberley voters approved the sale of the SunMine to Teck… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

EMC meeting puts Teck’s environmental work in focus

Environmental Monitoring Committee hosts public meeting in Elkford; local conservationists divided

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

A win or tie for Saskatchewan on Saturday would also guarantee the team home-field advantage

Most Read