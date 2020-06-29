Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection, terminates 3,480 jobs due to COVID-19

Cirque du Soleil says it has entered into a ‘stalking horse’ purchase agreement with its existing shareholders

FILE – A performer balances a lightbulb on his head during a preview of the Cirque Du Soleil production of “Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities” in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Rycroft

The Cirque du Soleil, whose aerobatic shows have been halted by COVID-19, has filed for creditor protection while it develops a plan to restart its business.

The company says it will seek court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act at a hearing Tuesday at Quebec Superior Court.

Cirque du Soleil also announced the termination of approximately 3,480 employees previously furloughed in March.

In connection with the filing, Cirque du Soleil says it has entered into a “stalking horse” purchase agreement with its existing shareholders TPG, Fosun and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as well as Investissement Quebec as a debt provider.

It says the sponsors’ bid includes an intent to rehire a substantial majority of the terminated employees, business conditions allowing, when its operations can resume.

The company added that given that its resident shows in Las Vegas and Orlando are expected to resume before the rest of the its shows, the artists and show staff of the resident shows division are not affected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus