Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

The federal Competition Tribunal has set a date for hearings between the Vancouver Airport Authority and the Competition Bureau, which has accused the airport operator of effectively dampening competition among in-flight catering companies.

In a case launched in 2016, the competition commissioner argued the airport authority had exploited its market position by denying new airplane catering suppliers access to the airport, resulting in higher prices and worse service.

The commissioner has asked the Competition Tribunal for an order requiring the airport authority to open Vancouver International Airport to greater competition.

The airport authority has told the quasi-judicial body it aims to foster competition but also has limited influence on the airline food market.

The airport had two full-service caterers in 2016.

The hearings are slated to run for 17 days between Oct. 2 and Nov. 15.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cannabis producer Tilray hits at $20-billion high as stock price explodes

Just Posted

Local writer pens Viking Lullaby

Local business owner Michelle Forbes has a passion for viking history, as… Continue reading

BC Liberal leader Wilksinson visits Kimberley

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson was in Kimberley as part of a… Continue reading

Chamber hosting tech information session with Karilyn Kempton

Kempton is the Tech Strategy Coordinator for the City of Revelstoke

Mac Campbell to run for Council and School Board

MacDonald (Mac) Campbell will not only be running as a candidate for… Continue reading

Scouts starts season with the annual sand bag sales.

Scouting starts its season again with a delivery of three loads of… Continue reading

64 cats seized from ‘bad situation’ now in BC SPCA care

The surrender is part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation with BC SPCA Special Constable

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marissa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Young people need us to act on climate change, McKenna tells G7 ministers

Catherine McKenna led off the three-day Halifax gathering Wednesday

East Kootenay town considers public smoking ban ahead of cannabis legalization

Under the proposed regulations, anyone caught smoking or vaping in public will face a $2000 fine

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

Most Read