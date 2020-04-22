COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James, Education Minister Rob Fleming and Premier John Horgan talk about plans to deal with COVID-19, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

The B.C. government has issued an emergency order that temporarily allows corporations, societies and co-operatives to hold their official meetings electronically, using video links or telephone conference calls.

The April 22 order helps corporations hold annual or special general meetings while observing health emergency measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar change was made for strata corporations so they can hold annual meetings while minimizing personal gatherings to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

The order overrides requirements under the Business Corporations Act, Societies act and Cooperative Association Act that prohibit electronic meetings, including the corporation’s own articles, bylaws and rules, the B.C. finance ministry said in a statement.

RELATED: B.C. strata councils can go online for annual meetings

RELATED: B.C. businesses asked for input on pandemic operations

“Each company, society and co-operative should consider which meeting method best suits its needs, such as Zoom, Skype or telephone conference calls, as long as each participant is able to communicate and vote, if needed,” the ministry said. “If an online meeting platform is chosen, organizers should consider providing a telephone option for people without access to a computer.”

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus