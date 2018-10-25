Dam sale boosts Q3 profit for Teck Resources, but lower commodity prices sting

Revenue totalled $3.2 billion, up from $3.1 billion

Teck Resources Ltd. reported a profit of $1.3 billion in its third quarter, boosted by the sale of the Waneta Dam.

The miner says the profit amounted to $2.23 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $584 million or $1.01 per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $3.2 billion, up from $3.1 billion.

READ MORE: Teck Resources sees big surge in Q1 profit, sales but falls short of estimates

On an adjusted basis, Teck says it earned 81 cents per share for the quarter, compared with $1.05 per share in the third quarter of last year.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 cents per share.

Teck chief executive Don Lindsay says the company’s operations continued to perform well, but noted it was hurt by lower commodity prices.

The company says steelmaking coal prices were up 10 per cent compared with a year ago, but copper and zinc prices fell by four per cent and 14 per cent respectively, compared with a year ago.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria’s Fairmont Empress crowned best hotel in Canada
Next story
International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

Just Posted

Kimberley’s election results declared official

The City of Kimberley’s Chief Electoral Officer, Maryse Leroux, has now made… Continue reading

Wildsight, environmental groups renew call for government action on mountain caribou

Environmental groups in B.C. are calling on the provincial government for an… Continue reading

New Sparwood intersection on Hwy 3 officially open

Project includes Hwy 3/43 intersection, Aspen Drive/Hwy 43 intersection, pedestrian tunnel, and more

Two accused in 2010 double-homicide appear in court

Two men charged with first degree murder appear by video for pre-trial conference in Vancouver.

Kimberley Outdoor Alliance has ambitious plans

As reported this week in the Bulletin, the Kimberley Outdoor Alliance is… Continue reading

Don McCormick re-elected as Mayor of Kimberley

Election results are in, McCormick to serve as Mayor for another four years.

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

B.C. expands housing support for domestic violence victims

Province unveils first stage of planned $734 million investment

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Most Read