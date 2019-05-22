Effigis Geo-Solutions expands its presence to Western Canada with the acquisition of Kimberley company

Effigis Geo Solutions Inc. (Effigis), a Canadian innovation company who designs, implements and uses geospatial solutions, announced last week the acquisition Honeyman Morris Incorporated (HMI) and Gilnockie Inspection Limited (GIL), both located in British Columbia. Honeyman Morris is located in Kimberley. With this transaction, Effigis is strengthening its leadership position in the Canadian market by expanding its presence to Western Canada in the fields of asset management and expanding its expertise in engineering services related to transmission and distribution lines.

HMI specializes in full phase project management and planning, including the design, construction and operation of high voltage power lines as well as system review and assessment. HMI also provides custom lifecycle asset management programs dedicated to managing infrastructure for utilities owners. HMI is recognized for the proprietary improvement program that they continue to develop for preventive asset maintenance.

GIL, which was acquired three years ago by HMI, specializes in test and treat, as well as steel stubbing programs for wood pole maintenance in the energy and telecommunications industries. Founded in 1995, Gilnockie has been a leading entity in the development and implementation of test and treat programs across British Columbia.

“Joining Effigis allows us to continue to grow and service the needs of our customers, at the same time providing both HMI and GIL the support and larger array of services and experience of a truly world class organization,” said Mike Honeyman, President of HMI and GIL.”

“These agreements are in line with our ambitious growth strategy across Canada,” said Denis Parrot, President of Effigis. “Executives are dynamic and knowledgeable of their market. This and the potential for synergies between our firms lay a fertile ground for promising opportunities.”

Effigis Geo-Solutions Inc. (Effigis) has been a leader in geospatial information for more than 25 years. It designs innovative solutions for organizations world-wide, whose operational effectiveness rely on the analysis of geo data. The Company serves numerous industries, including energy, telecommunications, aerospace, mining, oil and gas, engineering, forestry, and precision agriculture. It develops custom solutions supporting asset management, cable network monitoring, land mapping, and field operations.

Honeyman Morris Incorporated (HMI) is experienced in the design, construction, and operation of high voltage power lines. The firm performs technical engineering duties related to power transmission and distribution, from design planning to package preparation. HMI was founded in 2014 by Mike Honeyman, who has been involved in the power utility and forest industries for more than 25 years.

Founded by Neil Whieldon in 1995, Gilnockie Inspection Limited (GIL) has earned a reputation for safe, reliable, and cost-effective pole maintenance services. Gilnockie has established a solid client base in Western Canada and continues to expand the scope of its services.

