Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, sits beside U.S. President Joe Biden at an event about the Global Methane Pledge at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Business leaders in Canada are urging Trudeau to show some tough love when he visits the White House this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, sits beside U.S. President Joe Biden at an event about the Global Methane Pledge at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Business leaders in Canada are urging Trudeau to show some tough love when he visits the White House this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Experts call on Canada to take harder line with U.S. at Three Amigos summit Thursday

It’s the prime minister’s first visit to Washington since Biden was sworn in

Business leaders in Canada are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to show some tough love when he visits the White House this week.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet face-to-face Thursday with U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

It’s the prime minister’s first visit to Washington since Biden was sworn in 10 months ago — a short stretch of time that has left Canada with hard feelings.

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, says the end of the Donald Trump era may have lulled the federal government into a false sense of security.

Hyder likens the bilateral relationship to a marriage — one he says Biden is steering towards the rocks, whether the U.S. knows it or not.

As a result, he says, North America finds itself at a global competitive disadvantage compared to the rest of the world.

—The Canadian Press

Federal PoliticsMexicotradeUSA

Previous story
B.C. begins review to restore revenue from natural gas sales

Just Posted

There will still be plenty of room for outdoor concerts beside Centre 64. Bulletin file
City to sell two commercial lots on Wallinger beside Centre 64

The Kimberley Farmers’ Market on Howard Street. Trixie Pacis file
Kimberley Farmers’ Market had successful season

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Transportation BC/Twitter)
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday

Cokato Creek has overflowed its banks prompting the closure of Cokato Road in the 4500 block. (Image courtesy of Brendan Morgan, City of Fernie)
Flooding, detours and an evacuation: Elk Valley drenched by torrential rain