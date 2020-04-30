A biomass crane handling wood waste. (CNW Group/FortisBC)

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

FortisBC plans to offer renewable natural gas produced from wood waste to customers as early as next year.

The utility announced a new 20-year partnership with REN Energy International Corporation Thursday, April 30, for a project involving technology never before used in North America.

A production facility located near Fruitvale, B.C. will be owned and operated by REN Energy as part of the project.

Renewable natural gas is a carbon-neutral energy commonly generated by capturing methane released from decomposing organic waste. FortisBC’s project will use waste from forestry operations, sawmills and other wood product manufacturers.

“We are extremely pleased with our FortisBC agreement spanning 20 years, to provide RNG to our fellow B.C. customers,” said Philip Viggiani, president of REN Energy.

Viggiani said the production facility will provide an economic boost in the Kootenay region in the form of, “hundreds of direct and indirect jobs,” as well as in-community investments.

“And, of course, the clean energy product we create.”

Once operational, FortisBC said the facility will create a new use for forestry waste and help clean up bush residuals—effectively serving as forest fire mitigation in the province.

For Doug Stout, vice-president of market development at FortisBC, the project marks the beginning of a, “credible addition to energy production in the province,” since it relies on waste already generated by the forestry industry.

“I’d like to thank REN Energy and the community of Fruitvale for their partnership as we continue to work hard to reduce emissions and advance towards a lower carbon future,” said Stout.

The project was granted regulatory approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission last month and is expected to be in service in the summer of 2021.

As a carbon-neutral form of energy, renewable natural gas production helps FortisBC move closer to its 30BY30 target – the organization’s goal to reduce customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

FortisBC expects the project to produce over one million gigajoules of renewable natural gas annually, making it the largest source of RNG in B.C. to date.

READ MORE: Toronto stock market soars to near eight-week high on surging energy sector

READ MORE: Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Alternative energy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto stock market soars to near eight-week high on surging energy sector
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

Just Posted

Restoring ecosystems in the Rocky Mountain Trench

Faces & Places: Marc Trudeau

City of Kimberley lifts ban on back yard campfires

The City of Kimberley Fire Department will be lifting their complete ban… Continue reading

City Council unanimously approves elimination of sidewalk cafe fees

In another effort to help out the business community during the difficult… Continue reading

Cranbrook seniors care facility no longer a COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

Interior Health has declared that a seniors care facility in Cranbrook is… Continue reading

Kimberley’s five year financial plan gets first three readings at City Council

Kimberley’s five year financial plan received its first three readings at City… Continue reading

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says

The search has been complicated by a large debris field, chief of defence says

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Most Read