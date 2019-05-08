The Competition Bureau says HBC agreed to pay a $4 million penalty and $500,000 towards costs in the proceedings over whether the retailer misled customers over sleep set prices since at least March 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

HBC to pay $4.5M to close deceptive pricing probe: Competition Bureau

The bureau took legal action against the retailer in 2017

Canada’s competition watchdog says the Hudson’s Bay Co. will pay $4.5 million to resolve a deceptive pricing probe.

The Competition Bureau says HBC agreed to pay a $4 million penalty and $500,000 towards costs in the proceedings over whether the retailer misled customers over sleep set prices since at least March 2013.

READ MORE: HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

The bureau took legal action against the retailer in 2017, alleging it used deceptive regular price claims and clearance promotions for sets of mattresses and foundations.

HBC will ensure marketing of its sleep sets complies with regulations, and establish and maintain a compliance program as part of the agreement.

The company will also make sure it markets its major appliances appropriately.

Competition commissioner Matthew Boswell says in a statement that this sends a strong message that the bureau won’t tolerate unsubstantiated savings claims.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WestJet profit up as concerns linger over 737 Max grounding and Swoop

Just Posted

City receives $700,000 for fire interface work

Earlier this year, the City of Kimberley and its Fire Department decided… Continue reading

SPCA seeks help for frightened cat with dental problems

The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch is seeking the public’s help with… Continue reading

Please obey traffic lights in Kimberley construction zone

The RCMP and City of Kimberley are reminding residents to exercise patience… Continue reading

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrates 66 years

Join their 66th anniversary sale and celebration on May 11, 2019.

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition The next exhibition will… Continue reading

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

U.S. officials mark new $33M border post at Canada border

The facility is located at the northern end of Interstate 91 in the Vermont town of Derby Line

350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Crews are trying to clean the bridge of the feces of what is roughly equal to 230 cars

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Most Read