Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog

Canada’s privacy watchdog says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October

The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.

In a report today, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says the data included encoded email addresses and in-store purchase information.

The commissioner’s investigation found that the information sent to Meta was used to see whether a customer had a Facebook account.

If they did have an account, Meta compared what the customer bought at Home Depot to advertisements sent over the platform to measure and report on the effectiveness of the ads.

In a statement, Dufresne says it is unlikely that Home Depot customers would have expected their personal information to be shared with a social media platform simply because they opted for an electronic receipt.

Dufresne, who plans to discuss his findings at a news conference today, says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October.

Facebook privacyprivacy

Previous story
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

Just Posted

The December Dynamiter Player of the Month, sponsored by Jewels on Ninth, is #27 Kade Leskosky. J. Righton photo
Kade Leskosky is Dynamiters’ December Player of the Month

View of Sullivan Mine Area, circa 1930s-40s Kimberley District Heritage Society Collection Credit: Columbia Basin Institute image # 0237.0054
Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society report revenue increase at AGM

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Jenna Hauck photo)
Interior Health issues alert after multiple drug poisonings in Cranbrook

Photo Credit Julie St. Jean Kimberley team at Nordiq Canada world selection trials in Prince George, B.C. Left to right : wax tech/coach Frank Ackermann, Marielle Ackermann, Sadie Demars, Raleigh Tarte, head coach Pauline Forren
Kimberley ski racers take on the world