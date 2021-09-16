A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver on June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver on June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Homes listed for sale in Metro Vancouver have fallen to lows not seen since 2016

New home built during the pandemic, with a specific focus on projects for the rental market

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales have plateaued after reaching record highs in March.

In its third-quarter housing overview for 2021, it says the number of homes listed for sale in Metro Vancouver has fallen to lows not seen since 2016.

The board says new homes have continued to be built during the pandemic, with a specific focus on projects for the rental market.

It says Metro Vancouver’s job market continues to recover, but the recovery will be slower in the future.

The report says job vacancies are high in the Lower Mainland compared with other cities in the country, and a large increase in housing supply is needed to close the gap.

The board says listings and sales across the region are expected to reflect long-term averages as the fourth quarter begins, and any increase in the number of homes for sale to be “at a rate well below historical norms.”

—The Canadian Press

Real estate

Previous story
Alberta business groups want more clarity around new COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

L-R, the Kootenay-Columbia federal election candidates: Sarah Bennett (People’s Party of Canada), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Wayne Stetski (New Democratic Party), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), and Rana Nelson (Green Party). File photos
Kootenay-Columbia candidates discuss economic and social issues in online forum

BC Centre for Disease Control reporting COVID-19 cases by Local Health Area for Sept. 4-11. Image provided by BC Centre for Disease Control.
Cranbrook COVID-19 case count remains high as numbers drop elsewhere: BC CDC

Around 750 fans will be able to attend Dynamiters games this year, just shy of 50 per cent capacity for the Civic Centre. Paul Rodgers files.
Dynamiters able to welcome around 750 fans to Civic Centre for games

The BC Centre for Disease’s Control’s latest COVID-19 map shows new cases reported in each local health area between Sept. 5-11.
COVID-19 cases plummet across West Boundary, Kootenays