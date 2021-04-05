A dealer slides chips across the blackjack table on Friday, March 16, 2012, in Bangor, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty

A dealer slides chips across the blackjack table on Friday, March 16, 2012, in Bangor, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty

Investment Canada approves Great Canadian Gaming’s purchase by U.S. fund

Just three of the company’s 26 casinos remain open

Great Canadian Gaming Corp.’s proposed acquisition by a fund affiliated with Apollo Global Management Inc. moved a step closer to completion following approval by Investment Canada.

The U.S. buyer received approval under the Investment Canada Act for the investment fund’s $45 per share takeover offer.

That follows approvals in December from the Supreme Court of British Columbia and securityholders, as well as clearance under the Competition Act.

Certain other closing conditions remain, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Just three of the company’s 26 casinos remain open after Ontario operations at the Elements Casino Grand River and Shorelines Casino Belleville were suspended as of April 2 following government mandates to address the spread of COVID-19.

Two casinos in Nova Scotia and one in New Brunswick remain open with restrictions.

About 79 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of the deal on Dec. 23 after the investment fund sweetened its earlier offer by more than 15 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

gamblingUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reviews Crown land residential rent after hikes of up to 300%

Just Posted

The Kimberley Arts Council - Centre 64 has received a $31,000 supplemental award through the government’s StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Arts Council gets $31,000 supplemental award

The Kimberley Arts Council - Centre 64 is getting $31,000 by way… Continue reading

Former CBT board chair Garry Merkel is receiving an honorary degree from UBC. Photo contributed.
Former CBT chair Garry Merkel to receive honorary degree

Well known Kimberley area resident Garry Merkel will be receiving an honorary… Continue reading

The gallery at Centre 64 has exhibits booked into 2025. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 to offer online exhibit and sale

The gallery at Centre 64 in Kimberley is so successful at showcasing… Continue reading

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Most Read