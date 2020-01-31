Jan. 31 is the most common day to quit your job. (Flickr/Apopix)

Jan. 31 is the most common day to quit your job

UK studies point to the end of January as the most common day for employees to pack it in

If you’ve been considering quitting your job, today could be the day, at least that’s what statistics from the United Kingdom propose.

According to a survey by Glassdoor, January is the month most likely to see job changes, while other UK reports note Jan. 31 is the most likely day for people to quit their jobs.

This can be because the new year brings a sense of change; top that with dreary weather, compounding holiday debt and a desire to fulfill an ambitious new year’s resolution and it’s the perfect recipe for resignation.

ALSO READ: Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

According to the report, the most motivating factors to quit include having a low salary, a bad relationship with a boss or colleagues, a lack of career progression, work stress and lengthy commute times.

Anyone who doesn’t bite the bullet today might be amused by another UK statistic. On the first Monday in February people are likely to call in sick to attend interviews.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Just Posted

Kimberley Cranbrook Robbie Burns Night

The Kimberley Cranbrook Highland Dance Association rcently hosted their annual Robbie Burns… Continue reading

Kimberley Youth Action Network to host climate change solutions event at Centre 64

The event will feature Climate Change Leader Laura Sacks

College of the Rockies students holding health fair

Students will be able to provide information on a wide range of health care topics

City restructures Economic Development Department

Economic Development manager has been let go

Coach Greg McAulay reflects on the past 20 years in curling

McCaulay is in Cranbrook this week, coaching the Dennis Rink in the 2020 BC Curling Championships

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Team Tardi make the jump from juniors to compete at BC Curling Championships

The 2020 BC Curling Championships are underway, and one of the talks… Continue reading

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Premier has disconnect with rural communities: MLA Clovechok

After almost three years in office, Premier John Horgan finally took his… Continue reading

Letter: Challenging the stigma that surrounds dementia

Letter

Keep calm and wash your hands: B.C. pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus is still contained to three isolated patients in Canada

Most Read