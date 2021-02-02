Kimberley Chamber of Commerce presents business awards

Professional Services Award, sponsored by Genex Marketing is North Star Veterinary Service. Matt Lamb presents to Missy Leason and Denise Lowing. B. Sondergaard photo. Tradesperson of the year, sponsored by Darren Close, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty, is Mike Sommer of Sommer Electric. B. Sondergaard photo Business of the year, sponsored by the Kimberley Bulletin, is Bavarian Home Hardware. Kim McLean accepts award from Nicole Koran. B. Sondergaard photo Health Wellness and Fitness award, sponsored by Healthy Kimberley goes to Gym 67. B. Sondergaard photo Retail Services Award, sponsored by K Town Custom Auto, goes to Arrow and Axe. B. Kevin Dunneback presents to Denai and Jarret Bell. B.Sondergaard photo The Rising Star award, sponsored by BDO, goes to Creme Cheese Shop. Ella Harris accepts the award from Kenton Lane. B. Sondergaard photo The Keystone award, sponsored by Creme Cheese Shop, goes to Kimberley Alpine Resort. Ella Harris presents to Rob Duncan. B. Sondergaard photo The Employee of the Year, sponsored by Rachelle Langlois, Sun Life Financial, is Natalie Johnson from RCR. B. Sondergaard photo The Business to Business Award, sponsored by RCR, goes to Kimberley Computer. Sev van der Horst accepts the award fro Rob Duncan. B. Sondergaard photo The Home and Mobile Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Exact Tax, goes to Elissa Gillen, RMT . Paul Cameron presents the award. The Stan Salikin Community Impact Award, sponsored by the city of Kimberley, goes to Chelsea Gibson, for her Front Porch Project, presentd by Don McCormick. B. Sondergaard photo The Chamber Award, sponsored by Kootenay Media, goes to Robin Dixon. Karen Vold presents.B. Sondergaard photo. The Tourism and Hospitality Award, sponsored by Tourism Kimberley, goes to the Northstar Group. B. Sondergaard photo Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by 102 FM, The Drive, goes to Bohemian Spirits. B. Sondergaard photo

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce had planned a gala to present their Business Excellence awards, but restrictions on events put an end to those plans.

Awards were delivered to all winning Kimberley businesses last week. Congratulations to all the winners.



