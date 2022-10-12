Kimberley’s Bootleg Bike Co. partners with PacificSport Interior

Local Kimberley business Bootleg Bike Co. has announced a new partnership with PacificSport Interior BC’s Morestuff, effective Tuesday, Oct. 11.

What this means is that Bootleg will be able to provide carded athletes with a 20 per cent discount on parts and accessories as well as a 15 per cent discount off bikes.

According to their website, PacificSport Centres are a “network of not-for-profit organizations committed to enriching lives and energizing communities via sport, physical activity and physical literacy across BC.”

“Having been performance athletes ourselves, at Bootleg Bike Co. we understand how difficult it is to chase down sponsors and resources while also training, travelling, and competing,” said co-owner Jody Johnson. “We are passionate about riding and supporting other athletes, eliminating barriers, and helping them to focus on their performance.”

This partnership is the first of its kind in the Kootenays.

“PacificSport Interior BC is so grateful for Bootleg Bike Co. and all our community partners who continually give discounts for athletes who are training so hard on their performance pathway,” said Carolynn Boomer, executive director for PacificSport Interior BC.

“All our athletes are so appreciative for every helping hand as it does not go unnoticed while they dedicate their lives to being the best they can for our country.”

To learn more about Bootleg Bike Co., visit their store at 197 Howard St. or their website at www.bootlegbikeco.ca

You can learn more about PacificSport Centres at www.pacificsportinteriorbc.com