With corporate offices in Traill, Kootenay Savings is a member-owned financial cooperative with eleven branches throughout the Kootenays, including one in Kimberley. Bulletin file.

Kootenay Savings announces member dividends

Kootenay Savings Credit Union Board of Directors have declared a two per cent patronage share dividend, based on 2019 financial results.

This means over $615,000 will be shared with members through the credit union’s Profit Sharing Program.

“Credit unions, like Kootenay Savings, operate differently than traditional banks,” said Kootenay Savings President and CEO Brent Tremblay. “As a financial cooperative, every member is also an owner, which means when we profit, they do too. The concept is pretty simple — the more business members do with us, the more Profit Shares they’ll be eligible to earn each year. It’s our way of thanking members for their commitment, loyalty and trust.”

This is the 27th year that Kootenay Savings has issued a profit sharing dividend. That’s over $72.2 million in total. Member dividends are calculated based on the amount of interest earned on deposits and the amount of interest paid on loans. Members can withdraw up to 20 per cent of the dividend in cash and invest the remainder in an RRSP for a tax credit.

Kootenay Savings is also pursuing an amalgamation of Kootenay, Columbia Valley and Boundary credit unions. Columbia Valley, East Kootenay Community Credit Union, Grand Forks, Heritage, Kootenay Savings and Nelson and District Credit Unions began discussion around the design and potential of a new united credit union in 2017.

The six credit unions are undergoing an in depth regulatory review. If the regulator provides consent, the next move would be for the credit unions to proceed with a membership vote to see if members support the merger.

RELATED: Kootenay, Columbia Valley and Boundary region credit unions proceed with merger plans


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Just Posted

Kootenay Savings announces member dividends

Kootenay Savings Credit Union Board of Directors have declared a two per… Continue reading

RCMP asking East Kootenay residents to stay clear of Wasa as incident is unfolding

Police say incident is contained to one residence

Farm life: making plans for this year’s garden

Companion planting, soil health, and keeping weeds at bay are on the top of the to-do list.

Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Make your plans for Valentine’s Day

Cranbrook RCMP seize drugs and weapons

The Cranbrook RCMP Crime Reduction Unit took a significant amount of drugs… Continue reading

Airbnb restricts young people from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Pipeline talks fail between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province

Hereditary chiefs say RCMP enforcement is ‘imminent’

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Most Read