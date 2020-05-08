FILE – Countless residents turned up to Langley Memorial Hospital to cheer the nurses, health care workers, and first responders on a Sunday night in March. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

London Drugs launches cowbell fundraiser to help make noise for health-care workers

Net proceeds raised from cowbell purchases will go to provincial organizations

Taking a minute to celebrate health-care workers each evening at 7 p.m. has become part of daily routine for many, bringing with it a bit of hope and positivity amid the ongoing pandemic.

London Drugs has announced a new fundraiser that will show thanks to those on the frontlines by providing a sure-fire tool to make the most noise during daily celebrations, as well as support those searching for vaccines and remedies to the contagious respiratory illness.

Anyone can now buy $5 cowbells in stores across the country, as well as online, with net proceeds going to specific organizations within each province, London Drugs announced Friday (May 8).

“We love seeing the community spirit, support and togetherness during the 7 p.m. cheer,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer.

“The purchase of a cowbell will not only add to the nightly cheer we hear across our cities but also the net proceeds will go directly into our provinces’ health care systems.”

In B.C., funds will support the provincial Centre for Disease Control Foundation.

In Alberta, the University of Alberta Hospital Foundation will receive any funds raised there.



