The Mountain Equipment Co-op store on West Broadway in Vancouver. (Google Streetview)

MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment

Mountain Equipment Co-op’s senior management is meeting Monday following a social media outcry after consumers connected some of the brands sold in store to a major U.S. ammunition and gun manufacturer.

The Vancouver-based outdoor apparel and goods retailer sells Vista Outdoor Inc.-owned brands, including Giro, Camelbak and Blackburn.

Utah-based Vista also designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment, according to its website. The company owns Savage Arms, which sells multiple semi-automatic rifles. Those are similar to the type of rifle a shooter used earlier this month to kill 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., school.

While MEC doesn’t sell firearms, it does stock the helmets, sunglasses and other outdoor goods Vista makes.

A Change.org petition calls on the retailer to stop carrying the brands.

“Given the recent massacre of high school students in Parkland, Fla., MEC is facing an urgent ethical obligation: to act in accordance with its ‘mission and values,’” the petition, which has been signed by about 400 people as of Monday afternoon, reads.

The company’s mission and values include seeking “to motivate other individuals and organizations to act for people and the planet.”

Some people aired their concerns to the company on its Twitter and Facebook pages, asking it to stop selling Vista-owned brands.

Neither MEC nor Vista immediately responded to a request for comment.

However, MEC answered posts on its social media pages, telling visitors their comments have been passed on to the company’s management.

It tweeted Sunday evening thanking all its members who contacted them with concerns.

Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector
Next story
B.C. task force aims to grow mining jobs

Just Posted

Three wins to start the playoffs for Kimberley Dynamiters

Kimberley vs Fernie game 3

Kimberley Search and Rescue locate lost skier

On Friday Feb, 23, Kimberley Search and Rescue was activated after a… Continue reading

Another win in game two

Kimberley vs Fernie, game two report

Dynamiters begin with a win

Kimberley vs Fernie, game one report

Lilith returns for 18th year

The by women, for women show is now sold out.

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Paternity leave, deficit, cybersecurity: what to expect in the 2018 federal budget

Federal budget to be announced on Tuesday

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes

Olympian Nancy Greene-Raine in Kamloops for the 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Investigation continues into naval fuel spill off B.C.’s West Coast

“As far as we’re concerned, any spill is one spill too many”

B.C. task force aims to grow mining jobs

Minister, industry stress mineral demand for electric vehicles

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay

Alassia NewShips Management, the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental-related charges

Most Read