Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trick or treat, keep candy wrappers off the street

Just Posted

I was the guinea pig: Tamarack Cannabis Boutique granted BC’s first license

First license for cannabis retail store issued in Kimberley

McBain, Dalum prepare for new jobs as City Councillors

The Kimberley City Council Inaugural Meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 5, 2018.

B.C. government issues first recreational pot shop licence in Kimberley

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Caribou maternity pen project nears its end by Revelstoke

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Marysville Elementary celebrates Halloween

Marysville Elementary School celebrated Halloween in style on Wednesday with halloween activities… Continue reading

Halloween parade at McKim

Every year on Oct. 31, students at McKim gather in the gynmasium… Continue reading

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Deer shot by arrow, put down by B.C. conservation sparks investigation

Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident

Most Read